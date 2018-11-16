Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Sudan Provides Moderate Model of Islam

Khartoum — President of the Republic and Chairman of the higher Leadership Council of the Sudanese Islamic Movement, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, affirmed that Sudan is offering a moderate model of Islam for all the world, and does not infringe upon the rights of others and does not deprive them of their ideas or aspirations or their associations, stressing that Sudan seeks balanced relations with all countries, near and far, for the interest of humanity.

Addressing Thursday the opening sitting of the Ninth Conference of the Sudanese Islamic Movement at the Exhibitions Zone in Burri, President Al-Bashir stressed that Sudan will not retreat from the covenant and charter of the Islamic Movement and will honor its pledge to the martyrs.

He said that Sudan, despite the intrigues woven against it, has become a haven for those who seek safety, peace and tranquility, and resort to it all those who have lost security and safety in their country and treating them as brothers at home.

He pointed out that Sudan is leading efforts to achieve peace in the region - in the Central African Republic after it has succeeded in achieving peace in the Republic of South Sudan, despite the problems and wars caused by the colonizers.

President Al-Bashir indicated that many circles envy Sudan in its efforts to achieve peace in the region and aim to disrupt its efforts to realize peace in the Central African Republic, although all the warring groups there are convinced that Sudan can realize peace in their country.

He called for the unity of rank in light of the challenges facing the country and the unification of all the Muslims in Sudan and to achieve unanimous opinion and agreement, because the external targeting against the homeland targets everyone and does not exclude anyone of the people of Sudan.