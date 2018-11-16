Gambia: 'Sheik Omar Jeng Led Us to the Graves At NIA Campus' Pw25

Superintendent Thomas R.J. Gomez, the twenty-fifth Prosecution Witness (25th) in the ongoing criminal trial involving former intelligence chiefs, yesterday November 14th 2018, told the Court that Sheik Omar Jeng, an accused person in the trial, led him and his team to the grave yards in Tanji village, where they were told that one Solo Sanding was buried, and the family wants to know who was actually buried there.

When the case was called before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the Banjul High Court, Superintendent Thomas R.J Gomez told the Court that he lives at the Police Lines and works at the Police Crime Investigation Unit, in Banjul.

PW25 said he and his team conducted investigations on the death of the late Solo Sanding at NIA compound in Tanji Viilage; that they got the information that a body was buried there and conducted the investigation.

PW 25 tendered the hard copy of the report in Court and was accepted and marked as exhibit L.

PW 25 further said that members of his team who went to Tanji village include the PRO of Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) Lamin Jammeh, Ebrima Sanyang, Superintendent Bakary-Ba Suso, Assistant Commissioner Bah, Chief Inspector Sulaymen Gaye, Sub Inspector Ansumana Jarju, Sergent Alagie A.K Manneh and Inspector Senghore.

He said the team was led by Sheik Omar Jeng who upon arrival, took them to the location of the grave.

During this period in Court, some electronic gadgets like a Laptop, Projector, Screen etc., could be seen fixed within the Courtroom.

The matter was then adjoined to November 19th 2018, for continuation of hearing.