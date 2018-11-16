Gambia: Death Row Prisoner Solemnly Appeals for Presidential Pardon

Terrick Bright, a Sierra Leone national who is currently on death row at the Central Prisons in Mile two, on Tuesday November 13th, appealed for a Presidential pardon, to be with his loved ones.

Bright revealed this at a graduation ceremony of prisoners at Mile Two, while speaking on behalf of his fellow graduating prisoners. This is the second batch of prisoners who have graduated from training on electrical installation, plumbing, tailoring and information technology.

"We want to use this medium to please beg the president Adama Barrow, to find a place in his heart and forgive us. Please pardon us", he said.

Bright said most prisoners might have broken the Law. But that if only they were God, they would have known that most of them have truly repented and regretted every act they have committed that brought them to prison.

"Please we are begging your Government to give us a second chance and you will know how useful we are. Sir, we beg for your mercy to be freed for us to play our roles in national development", he said. Bright said most prisoners have at least once in their live time, made mistakes; that all of them are begging for the president's pardon, because some of them are first offenders.

"Please President, we beg you and your Government for the sake of God, to grant us the opportunity to prove ourselves to all Gambians," he said.

"We wake up every day with remorseful hearts, pain, and regret for the offences caused not only to the victims, but our families and friends as well. This is why most of us have sworn by the grace of God, never to be found wanting in compliance with the Law," he said.

"We are truly sorry to everyone, families and friends whom we have caused so much pain. It is really painful and cannot be forgotten. But we are sincerely very sorry and appeal to everyone to forgive us and for you Mr. President, to grant us your pardon," he said.

Bright applauded the Netherlands Embassy and MRC-Holland Foundation in their efforts in sponsoring, supporting and making them knowledgeable through Insight Training Center, with such technical life skills.

On behalf of the graduating students, Bright thanked the Prisons authorities who made the training possible and assured them of their cooperation at all times. He thanked Prison Director General Ansumana Manneh and his team of officers, for making sure this is achieved.