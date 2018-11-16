Ghana: 41 Suspected Drug Dealers Nabbed

Tema — The Tema Regional Police Command on Thursday morning arrested 41 suspected drug dealers, including a couple, at Community 5,000, a place noted for criminal activities in the Tema metropolis.

The Tema Regional Operations Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Martin Iningan, led the operation in which quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, assorted mobile phones and other personal effects were found.

Briefing the media, the Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joseph Benefo Darkwah, said the exercise followed information that the place was noted for phone snatching, drug peddling and other criminal activities.

He said the suspects were being screened and profiled, after which an identification parade would be conducted to enable the public to identify suspects.

DSP Darkwah said the 41 suspects were in police custody, assisting in investigation, while the dried leaves have been taken to the Police Forensic Laboratory for examination.

He said he appealed to the public to report suspicious people to the police for prompt action to rid the metropolis of criminals.

DSP Darkwah said the police would sustain the operation to arrest drug dealers and other criminals within the metropolis.