South Africa: ZEP Applicants Called to Collect Outcomes of Applications

The Department of Home Affairs has encouraged Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) applicants to collect their outcomes from their nearest Visa Facilitation Service (VFS) Global permit centres.

The department announced on Thursday that it has completed the adjudication and printing of 178 172 applications for the ZEP.

The opening of the new ZEP was announced on 8 September 2017, following the expiry of the Zimbabwean Special Permit (ZSP).

The application process for the ZEP project, which started on 15 September 2017, is meant to regularize the stay of Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa for work, study or legal business.

More than 100 000 applications submitted

According to the department, a total of 180 188 Zimbabweans have applied for the ZEP permit, and out of this, 180 104 completed the application process.

"Eighty four applicants' fingerprints need to be retaken. VFS has been trying to contact these applicants to no avail. A list of these applicants will be made available on the VFS website as from 19 November 2018," the department said.

The department added that a total of 147 574 have already been dispatched to VFS and 108 485 have already been collected.

"The balance of 39 089 is in the process of being collected or sent to the various VFS collection offices. The remainder of 30 598 is currently being updated on the departments system and will be dispatched to VFS. This process will be completed by 30 November 2018," the department explained.

Expired passports cannot be processed

The department also announced that of the 178 172 completed applications, 1 932 applicants have expired passports and therefore cannot be processed.

Applicants, who have submitted passports that were about to expire are encouraged to contact the Zimbabwean Consulate to obtain new passports.

The department said it has met with the Zimbabwean Consulate who undertook to expedite the passport applications of those who apply.

ZEP applicants are encouraged to collect their outcomes from the VFS offices listed:

Durban: Suite 3, Silver Oaks, Ground Floor, 36 Silverton Road, Musgrave.

Cape Town: 2 Long Street, 7th Floor, Cape Town.

Port Elizabeth: Office 7C, 1st floor Moffet and Main, Corner 17th Ave & Main Road, Walmer, Port Elizabeth.

Johannesburg: Mount Royal Building Unit D 657 James crescent, Halfway house, Midrand.

Rustenburg: Cnr of Boom and Fatima Bayet street, Rustenberg.

Kimberly: Unit 3 Building 2, Agri Office Park, N12 Kimberly.

Polokwane: Thornhill Shopping Centre, Veldspaat and Munnik Avenue Bendor Park, Polokwane.

Nelspruit: Office 5 F, Nedbank Building, 30 Brown Street, Nelspruit.

Bloemfontein: Suite 4, The Park, 14 Reid Street Westdene, Bloemfontein.

George: Unit 5 Eagle View, Progress Street, George.

The closing date to submit new passports is 15 December 2018.