Kenya: Gor Coach Quits - What They Said

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia on Thursday evening confirmed the club had parted ways with head coach Dylan Kerr much to the disappointment of the K'Ogalo faithful.

The Englishman, who led the 17-time Kenyan champions to the Caf Confederation Cup group stages last season, is said to have tendered his resignation on Thursday.

Nation Sport takes a look how stakeholders received the news:

"Best coaches know the best time to leave, when least expected and when on a high run of performance, thanks Dylan Kerr for the fantastic memories at Gor Mahia and Kenyan football." - Retired Comrade on Twitter.

Adhoch Denis said: "The passion you showed while at Gor Mahia was true, take the same to your next club."

"Its clear now, Gor dominance in KPL has ended with Dylan Kerr resignation," another fans Orapak @220rapak, said on twitter.

Ronny Kibor tweeted: "This is like Pep Guardiola leaving Manchester City."

"Dylan Kerr has won more KPL titles than AFC Leopards has won for the past 20 years, never lost to AFC, give the man some respect," tweeted Steve Shakur.

"Rumours that Dylan Kerr maybe on his way to replace Mourinho at Old Trafford?" a cheeky tweet.

"I was about to say Gor's dominance of KPL is over after resignation of their coach Dylan Kerr but I recalled that other teams like AFC Leopards and Tusker are Arsenal in disguise," Sammi Flaiva, a K'Ogalo faithful, threw some barbs at their rivals.

An AFC Leopards fan Derrick Omwakwe posted: "Honestly speaking Dylan Kerr is a big loss to Kenyan football. The guy was not just passionate about money but he had real passion for soccer, getting such a foreign coach is no joke."

During his 17-month stay at K'Ogalo, the 51-year-old Englishman won back-to-back league titles, one SportPesa Super Cup and also led the club to the Caf Confederation Cup group stage for the first time in 33 years.

Kerr's last assignment at the club was their historic friendly match against Everton at the Goodison Park on November 6 where the Kenyan giants were humbled 4-0 by the English Premier League side.