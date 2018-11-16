Kenya: Is Joey Muthengi Moving to Italy to Stay With Mariga?

Former Citizen TV host Joey Muthengi has confirmed that she is moving to a city in Italy where Kenyan footballer McDonald Mariga lives.

In an interview with Pulse, Muthengi refused to either confirm or deny if the two were an item but said that she is fond of the footballer. She added that only time will tell.

"Mariga is a cool person and he and I are real friends. I am very fond of him. I will be moving to Italy in January and I guess time will tell what next," she said when asked if they were an item.

When asked if she will be moving to Milan were he plays and lives, the sassy TV host said that she will be in that city for a while.

"I will be moving to Italy in January for holiday. I think I need to get a good break for myself and so I can confirm to you that I will be in Milan for a while," she added.

DATING

Rumours have been swirling about Joey and Mariga dating but none of them have confirmed or denied the allegations.

The two met in Italy while shooting a commercial for Betin. Since then, there have been rumours that they are inseparable.

The presenter was recently welcomed as Betin brand ambassador after signing a deal that reportedly earned her a six-figure income.

"The Betin deal, whose shoot was in Italy, opened doors for me and given a chance I would still work with them," said Muthengi.

The ads have been running on local and continental TV stations. Mariga signed a reported Sh8 million year-long deal with Betin in 2017 to feature in its adverts.