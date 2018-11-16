Ghana Earns IFBB Praise

Ghana has earned praises from the International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB) following the exploits of Ghana's Black Muscles at the 2018 Arnold Classic Africa (ACA) in South Africa.

Ghana for the first time excelled in the Africa championships as Cyril Kofi Adja won a gold medal in the 90kg, earning him an IFBB ELITE PRO Card.

Others including bantamweight John Owusu, lightweights Derrick Nii Nor Marley and Adom Mobil as well as middleweights Godwin Frimpong and Michael Antwi all, earned medals from the competition.

At the 72nd World Bodybuilding Championships & Annual Congress in Benidorm Spain, Chief Judge of the IFBB, Mr. Pawel Filleborn, said having followed with keen interest the exploits of Ghanaian bodybuilders over the years, he was optimistic Ghana would emerge a new force to reckon with.

He said Ghana has a bright future in the sport and can become bigger when given the needed support.

"For a sport like this, huge funding is needed to bring the very best out of the athletes and if the problem of funding is given a look at, Ghanaian bodybuilders would not only rule Africa but the world as well."

Mr. Hayye Yartey, President of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) told the Times Sports the recognition will motivate the Association to work harder.

"The recognition Ghana received speaks volume of the work we are doing but the non-availability of support to sustain the sport is what could hamper our growth."