Ghana/Algeria: Black Queens Eye Revenge Over Algeria

Black Queens striker, Samira Suleman, says the team would embark on a mission of vengeance when they line up against the Fennecs of Algeria on Saturday in the opening game of the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON)‎ at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This follows a 1-0 defeat the Queens suffered in the hands of the Fennecs in the 2014 edition of the AWCON which eventually ended their chase for a maiden trophy of the championship.

That lone goal was scored by Horiya Affak in the 87th-minute of the game.

Four years have passed but according to the striker, memories of that defeat still hunts them and the only way to exorcise that disappointment was to beat them convincingly on Saturday.

Speaking with the Ghanaian Times Sports in an interview ahead of the clash, Suleman said the team was motivated to commence the competition on a good note and against a formidable side.

She said a victory over the Algerians will automatically deliver their revenge dream.

That defeat, she said, denied the Black Queens the chance to progress to the knockout stage of the 2014 edition of the tournament.

"The mere mention of Algeria brings bitter memories to some of us, especially those of us who were at the tournament in Nambia."

According to her, she received a knock at training for that game and therefore missed that particular game at the Independence Stadium at Windhoek.

"It was one game I yearned to feature, however, injury denied me the chance to play and they (Algerians) inflicted a painful defeat on us. We will go all out to atone for that loss."

The Víkingur Ólafsvík striker said nothing short of a resounding victory would set their heart at ease.

"We have to pay them back and on home soil, there cannot be any more appropriate venue to gain revenge on the Algerians."

She urged Ghanaians to throng the stadium and support them to achieve the victory they desire.

"As players, we have an obligation to deliver on the AWCON trophy which keeps deluding us as a country. We hope the campaign will be better than the previous editions.

On Ghana's chances at the championship, the 27-year old striker said the team remains focused on qualification for the 2019 FIFA World Cup, adding that when we secure the ticket for World Cup, they would follow it up with the trophy.