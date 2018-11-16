16 November 2018

Ghana: Key Highlights of 2019 Budget Statement

*Estimated total expenditure - GH¢73.4 billion

*Estimated total domestic revenue and grant - GHc58.9 billion

*Estimated budget deficit of GHc14.5 billion

*Projected petroleum revenue is GHc5.4 billion

*GHc16 billion allocated to pay interest

*Review of personal income tax band from GH¢10,000 to GH¢20,000 and above

*A Bill to Parliament to ensure fiscal deficit is capped at five per cent of GDP

*Institute a Fiscal Council to help strengthen fiscal management

*Phase Two of UG Medical Centre to start in 2019 with US$50 million loan

*Infrastructural development with US$2 billion Syno hydro facility.

*Dualisation of the Accra-Takoradi and Accra-Kumasi highways.

*A bill to set up the Ghana Asset Management Corporation for effective management of infrastructure

*US$3 billion dollar sovereign bonds to be issued in 2019 for critical infrastructure projects and liability management

*Office of Special Prosecutor gets GH¢180 million for operation

*Tax exemptions regime to be reformed

*200,000 jobs to be created through e-waste management programme

*US$2.3 billion dollars of foreign direct investment expected

*National fundraiser for National Cathedral

*Increased share of the DACF to persons with disabilities from two per cent to three per cent

SECTOR GROWTHS

*Agricultural sector expected to grow by 7.3 per cent

*Industrial sector to grow by 9.7 per cent

*Services Sector to grow by 6.1 per cent

*Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow by 7.6 per cent

