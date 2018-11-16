Ghana: Minister Launches Youth in Programme

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Asiamah, has launched the Youth in Sports programme.

The Youth in Sports programme is a community improvement initiative by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) in collaboration with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and the National Youth Authority and other agencies.

It aims at training the youth in sports related courses and provides them with employment.

According to the Minister, the construction of the multipurpose sports centers across the country has necessitated the engagement of personnel in stadium management in order to maintain the facilities.

"We have gained notoriety for abandoning government properties and bad maintenance culture but with the introduction of this programme, that tide would surely end," he stated.

"Henceforth, we should not allow our investments to go waste but rather ensure value for money by maintaining our facilities,"he added.

Mr. Asiamah explained that the programme forms part of efforts to use sports as a tool for job creation and crime management, adding that, 'the programme would also produce more personnel to develop Ghana's sports.'

At the launch of the programme, the first batch of personnel under the YiS programme passed out.

Numbering around 750, the personnel underwent a two-week training in areas including stadium management, refereeing, coaching, sports journalism and other related courses.

The trainees would be recruited to work at various stadia and sports centers across the country, adding that, the programme will cost the country about GH¢10 million.

"After the current batch, another set of personnel will begin training next week.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Bashiru Ibrahim explained the target, was to train 2000 people by the end of December.

By the end of next year, he said, about 8000 Ghanaian youth would be trained and provided with jobs under the YiS programme.

He disclosed that the first batch of trainees will be posted in two weeks time to centers within their communities to work for a period of two years.

The Central regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan also lauded the initiative, adding that, it was the way to go as far as youth and sports development was concerned.