Ghana: AirTeltigo Celebrates 1st Anniversary

AirtelTigo, the country's second-largest telecommunications operator is marking its historic one-year anniversary with a long-term strategy to pursue growth, innovation and transforming lives in communities.

This was in a statement from AirtelTigo and copied to the media in Accra.

According to the statement, Mrs Mitwa Ng'ambi, the Chief Executive Officer for AirtelTigo, commended the staff for their professionalism, expertise and determination during the integration period.

"I commend you all for your contribution to our organisation and I'm proud of you for being part of the first telecommunications merger in Ghana. You have made history and reflecting on the past year brings to mind the significant role you have played for us to achieve our key milestones," the statement quoted Mrs Ng'ambi.

According to the statement; the CEO said, "As we celebrate our one-year anniversary, I am excited to announce that we have successfully completed our nationwide network integration and major upgrades. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for AirtelTigo, where we aim to deliver innovative solutions and an even greater experience for customers across all our touch points".

The statement said through the one big network, customers stand to benefit from a wider network coverage and improved internet speeds, backed with affordable and innovative offers.

The company will also provide businesses with solutions to accelerate digital transformation and growth.

The statement said the CEO pointed out that the company has a line-up of activities to celebrate the anniversary by showing its appreciation to its staff, customers and other stakeholders for their contribution in the journey thus far.