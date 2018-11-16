Ghana: MTN Heroes of Change Launched

MTN Ghana Foundation has launched its flagship programme MTN Heroes of Change Season V with a call on Ghanaians to take advantage of the programme to nominate people who are impacting positively on their communities for recognition and support.

The programme was initiated by the MTN Ghana Foundation five years ago to honour individuals who are making extraordinary contributions to their communities in a sustained manner.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said MTN Ghana was not only concerned about profit but improving the lives of the people in the society in which the company operated.

He said the vision of MTN Ghana and its affiliates was to be enabler of societal change and, support initiatives and individuals who were working to bring change in the lives of others and their communities.

"Our mission is to brighten lives; exactly what we are trying to achieve with Heroes of Change. It is to brighten the lives of those who are also touching others," Mr Adadevoh said.

He said MTN Ghana and its affiliates could not address the challenges of communities around the country and needed partners to do so.

Mr Adadevoh said the MTN Heroes of Change programme had indicated that Ghanaians had the potential to transform their communities if they set their mind to it.

The MTN CEO said the ultimate winner would take home GH₵100, 000 and category winners would receive GH₵30, 000 each, stressing that "these funds are expected to be used to undertake more projects to enable them reach more people".

Mr Adadevoh paid glowing tribute to nominees, who work hard to identify and nominate their heroes, stressing that without them there would be no heroes of change.

He urged nominees to continue to nominate people in their communities who are working hard to improve the lives of people and their communities.

The Swap Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Modupe Kadri, said MTN Ghana was committed to evolving ways and mechanisms that "seek to make the lives of not only our customers, but all Ghanaians brighter with our innovative products, services and projects".

She said the MTN Heroes of Change Season V had been revamped with new exciting features and commended all stakeholders who had made the programme a success.