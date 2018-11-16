Ghana: Two Residential Properties Belong to Woyome - Witness

The state has finally concluded its evidence at the Supreme Court with regard to the ownership of the two residential properties at Adjiringanor and Trassacco Valley in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice told the court yesterday after Mr. Osafo Boabeng, counsel for Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome, had finished cross-examining Mrs Stella Badu, Chief State Attorney of the Attorney-General's Department.

The witness (Mrs Badu) still maintained in her evidence that the two residential properties, namely, Plot Number 260 and Plot Number 267 which are the subject of contention, belonged to Mr Alfred Agbesi Woyome, a judgement debtor.

However Mr Osafo Buabeng debunked her claims and stated that his client did not own the properties and was nowhere near Plots 260 and 267 which the state had attached for confiscation.

"My Lord, his (Woyome) agents were in possession of the said properties at the time of the evaluation and they even sought his permission before allowing the National Security operatives into the houses with staff of the Land Valuation Board to carry on the valuation," Mrs. Badu told the court presided by a Single Judge, Mr Justice Anthony A. Benin.

According to the witness, available documents attested to the fact that Mr. Woyome was the real owner of the properties not the Defunct UT Bank which claimed that the third Defendant (Mr. Woyome) used them as mortgage for a loan.

One of the receivers of the bank, Mr. Eric Nana Nipa had earlier told the court in his cross-examination about two weeks ago that UT Bank was now the owners of Plot Number 260 and Plot Number 267 contrary to claims by the AG's Department that Mr. Woyome owned the properties.

The state has vowed to use every means necessary to recover GH¢51.2 million judgement debt paid to Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome unconstitutionally as his percentage for financial engineering for the construction and rehabilitation of some stadia towards CAN 2008.

Meanwhile, the businessman had already paid GH¢4.6 million as part-payment to the state.

Mr Justice Benin, however adjourned the case to Monday, December 3, 2018, for continuation.