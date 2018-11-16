16 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Mentally-Ill Man Assaults Private Security Guard

By Evangel Kelvin Ainoo

A 64-year-old private security guard was assaulted by a man believed to be mentally-ill, last Sunday, while on duty post at the Global Access Bank, Osu, in Accra.

Mr. Benjamin Aryetey Quao, victim, who works with the Gocrest Security Company Limited, was hit on the head with an object suspected to be a whisky bottle by the mad man leaving the victim with a cut on his head.

Narrating the incident to the Ghanaian Times, the victim said he was on duty on that fateful day, when he heard someone screaming for help outside the premises of the bank, and he went to find out what the problem was.

Mr Quao said no sooner had he got to a nearby Huawei shop than he spotted a mentally-ill man chasing an Indian with a stick.

The security guard said the mentally-ill man stopped chasing the Indian and rather moved towards Quao, and without any provocation hit him on the head, when he attempted to run away from danger.

The victim fell unconscious and was revived by some bystanders, but the mentally-ill man escaped when a mob tried to arrest him.

