Ghana: Stop Compulsory Gh¢10 Teachers' Salaries Deduction - Educ. Ministry

The Ministry of Education(MOE), has directed the Ghana Education Service(GES) to stop the compulsory deduction of GH¢10 from teachers' salaries which is being paid to the State Insurance Company (SIC) as a group insurance policy.

It has further directed the GES to explain details of the policy to teachers before enrolling them onto the policy.

The ministry tasked the GES to refund all monies to those whose salaries were deducted and want to opt out of the policy.

The refund should be done by the end of next month.

This was contained in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the MOE and Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana (CCT-GH) on Wednesday and cited by Ghanaian Times.

The MOU was signed by the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and president of the CCT-GH, Mr King Ali Awudu.

It also directed the Controller and Accountant General's Department to speed up the process of paying the arrears of 13,000 teachers by the end of this month, as agreed with the unions and stakeholders.

He also urged members of the CCT-GH to call off their strike.

The coalition on Thursday, November 1, 2018 declared an indefinite strike over what they said was the failure of government to pay their salary arrears and the imposition of a life insurance policy on their members.

They argued that their members, numbering over 300,000 were not informed of the deduction and called for broader consultation to determine details of the policy.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) yesterday also issued a statement threatening a possible strike, if the GES failed to ensure a refund of deductions made from their members' salaries their consent.