Zimbabwe: Chamisa Blasts August 1 Protesters, Says Demonstrating Was Stupid

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa today took a swipe at protesters who demonstrated on the 1st of August calling for the immediate release of presidential election results.

In his address at his party headquarters, Chamisa said it was stupid for those who took to the streets as they opened themselves up for abuse and attacks from uniformed forces.

"It was very stupid for people who demonstrated, to demonstrate for the results to be released, it was stupid because they then opened themselves for attacks and for manipulation.

"I think whoever demonstrated have their right but it was not called for and that's my view. I'm not insulting them but I have a right just like any other because it was premature, it was unstrategic and opened them to be manipulated by the enemies of the people, and the enemies of peace, the merchants of violence, the archbishops of violence," said Chamisa.

He further condemned the setting up of a Commission of Inquiry saying President Emmerson Mnangagwa should just have answered on who ordered the deployment of the army.

On the said date, hundreds of people took the streets to force the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to immediately release the presidential election results.

The demonstrations turned violent and lethal after soldiers fired live bullets on rioters resulting in the death of six unarmed civilians.

Following wide condemnation of the killing of civilians, Mnangagwa established a Commission of Inquiry chaired by former South African President, Kgalema Monthlante to look into the issue.

Chamisa has since been invited to appear before the commission to give his side of the story.