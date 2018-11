Controversial Harare businessman, Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi has been arrested at the Harare Magistrates Court this afternoon for yet to be known crime.

Kadungure was picked up by detectives soon after appearing in court to answer to a fraud case involving his partner in crime, Wicknell Chivayo in which they allegedly swindled Chegutu West legislator, Dexter Nduna.

More to follow...