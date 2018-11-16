Zimbabwe: First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in Kenya to Learn From 'Mentor'

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is in Kenya "to see and learn" and learn from counterpart Margaret Kenyatta.

The two first ladies met at State House in Nairobi on Thursday with Mnangagwa saying she was keen to be 'mentored' by Kenyan counterpart and benefit from her "wide experiences".

"I have come to see and learn. You are my mentor. I want to replicate whatever you are doing here back in my country," said Mnangagwa.

She companied her host to launch a water treatment plant and praised the work Kenyatta in the country which has been recognised across the world.

"I am here to witness what gives you the motivation to undertake the many trans-formative initiatives you are involved in," said the Zimbabwean.

"I need your advice. I need to emulate your strengths. I have realized that, once women start working, things start moving."

For her part, Kenyatta said she was motivated and inspired by Kenyans who have embraced her programmes.

"I get a lot of support from Kenyans. They appreciate and embrace our programs."

The two first ladies also shared ideas and experiences on areas of mutual interests such as maternal and child health and women empowerment, the plight of marginalised communities and vulnerable segments of the population especially orphans and victims of gender-based violence.

The expressed an interest in addressing sexual reproductive health rights and the vulnerability of adolescent girls and young women including their equal right to education.

Kenyatta also accepted an invitation to visit Zimbabwe by her counterpart sometime next year.