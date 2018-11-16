Zimbabwe: Teenager Hacks Brother to Death

A 15-year-old Chiredzi juvenile last week allegedly struck his brother with a machete after he beat him up for refusing to fetch cattle from the pastures, police have said.

The juvenile from Shingirai Village under Chief Gudo struck his older brother aged 22 on the lower part of the rib cage and he died two days after he was admitted at Masvingo General Hospital.

Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident occurred on Wednesday last week at around 1700hrs. She said the body of the deceased was taken to the hospital's mortuary for post mortem.

"I can confirm receiving a report of murder involving a juvenile who killed his brother with a machete for refusing to fetch cattle from the grazing area," Chief Insp Mazula said. "The boy has since been arrested and will appear in court soon on murder charges."

Chief Insp Mazula said on the fateful day, the deceased was instructed by the accused to go and fetch the family's cattle from the nearby pastures and he refused. Chief Insp Mazula said the older brother was irked by his young brother's refusal and he took a tree branch and assaulting the accused several times all over the body."