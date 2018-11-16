16 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Nahar Affirms Efforts Underway for Reaching Consensus Over Elections Act

Khartoum — Political Secretary of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM)-Dabajo faction-Nahar Osman Nahar underscored that there is political will in the Country for reaching consensus over Election Act.

He said in a statement to SUNA that the Elections Act is the cornerstone in the political process in the coming period , adding that wide consultations were held over the Act and that accord that makes the Act acceptable for most sectors of the political forces could be reached.

It is to be noted that the National Assembly postponed sitting assigned for Elections Act until next Monday for further discussion and overcoming some Elections Act' sticking points.

Read the original article on SNA.

