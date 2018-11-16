Sudan: Atlanta-Based Carter Center's Chief Executive Officer to Visit Sudan Saturday

Khartoum — The Chief Executive Officer of the Atlanta -based Carter Center , Mary Ann Peters is to arrive in the country Saturday to inspect the Center activities in Sudan as well as handing over a written message from Head of the Center, Jimmy Carter to President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir dealing with providing support to the Center's health programs.

Resident Representative of Carter Centers in Sudan, Dr Nabeel Aziz said in a statement to SUNA that the Carter's CEO will witness official ceremony to be organized by Federal Health Ministry next Sunday at Salam Rotan Hotel in Khartoum to declare Galabbat , area bordering Ethiopia, is free of River blindness disease.

He noted that the Federal Health Ministry earlier declared Abu Hamad- in northern Sudan, was river blindness -free area.

Dr Aziz said the Carter CEO will inspect the Center performance and programs in Sudan with purpose of assessing support provided to the Center office in Sudan.

He added that Mary Ann Peters will hold meetings with the Prime Minister, Federal Health Minister and Undersecretary of Health Ministry to deliberate over health programs funded by the Carter Center.