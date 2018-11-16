Ghana: Usa Thrash Cameroon in Ill-Tempered Game

in Foreign Sports / by GT Admin /

USA celebrating one of their goals, while a Cameroon looks frustrated

SUNSHINE Fontes scored twice to lead USA to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Cameroon at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 in Colonia Del Sacramento on Wednesday.

Playing in the afternoon sunshine at the Estadio Alberto Suppici, those in attendance for this Group C opener saw an eventful first half, with the Stars and Stripes finding the back of the net on a couple of occasions.

The CONCACAF champions opened the scoring around the midway point of the first half, as Mia Fishel finished off her own rebound after breaking in on the Cameroon goal, despite Lioness Cubs goalkeeper Christemilie Onomo doing well to direct her initial shot on to the post.

Cameroon's best chance before the break was on 33 minutes, but USA defender Makenna Morris did well to block, then clear from her own goalline following a scramble in the North American side's box.

Just before half-time, USA doubled their advantage after Onomo fouled Maya Doms for a penalty, with the Cameroon shot-stopper also sent off for a professional foul. Fontes converted the spot-kick to put her side in control of the contest.

Though Cameroon tried to press forward in search of goals after the break, USA took advantage by attacking their African opponents on the break. Payton Linnehan was particularly unlucky when she hit the underside of the crossbar with a long-range effort.

Fontes, however, was more on target on the counter-attack, striking the ball past the onrushing substitute Olga Ngo Esse in the Cameroon goal for her second goal of the match on 81 minutes.

A tough day for Cameroon ended with Stephane Ndzana's team being reduced to nine players after Claudia Dabda was shown a second yellow card in the late stages. - FIFA.com