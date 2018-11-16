Kenya: Kalonzo Visits Ex-President Moi Days After South Sudan Peace Role

Nairobi — Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday met with former President Daniel rap Moi at his Kabarak home in Nakuru.

During the meeting, Moi implored the leaders to unite the country and be honesty in their leadership.

He stated that as young leaders, they should forge friendship rather than disintegration because the future of the country was in their hands.

"Some of you will be presidents and ministers in charge of the country. You need to take time and know the whole country and develop friendship," he said.

Musyoka on his part thanked Moi for supporting him and his family when he lost his father.

He also thanked him for giving him opportunity to serve in his government which honed his leadership skills.

The meeting came days after he took up the South Sudan peace monitoring role.