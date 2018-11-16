Angola: Males Handball Team to Undergo Training Programme in Poland

Luanda — The senior males handball national team will undergo a pre-competition training programme in Poland, ahead of their participation in the World Cup of Denmark and Germany scheduled for next January.

The information was given last Wednesday to the press by the vice chairman of the Angolan Handball Federation (FAAND), Zeca Venâncio, at a ceremony that served to present the summoned players.

The source revealed that the squad will stay in Poland from 28 December to 07 January next year. He added that the team already have six control games confirmed, including one with Korea.

The squad will start field works next Monday, with two sessions a day until the moment of departure for the training programme.

In the World Cup, Angola are part of Group D with Argentina, Hungary, Sweden, Egypt and Qatar.

This will be the first participation of the senior males handball national team in a world championship.