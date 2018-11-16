Nigeria/Ghana: Champions Nigeria, Others Arrive for AWCON

DEFENDING Champions of the African Women's Cup of Nations, the Super Falcons of Nigeria and the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon - runners-up at the last edition, as well as Zambia have arrived in the country for the 11th edition of the tournament which starts tomorrow.

While the Nigerians are bent on picking their ninth African glory, the Cameroonians are aiming at laying claim to the diadem for the first time.

Skipper Augustine Edjangue Siliki, who plies her trade with Santa Teresa Club Deportivo in Spain, disclosed on arrival at the Kotoka International Aiport on Wednesday night that, like any other team, they have high expectation of lifting the trophy.

"We have a responsibility to win the cup this time round, especially having reached the finals on three occasions, this is our year to be African champions."

On her part, the reigning African Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, who also arrived with the Super Falcons, told the media that as expected they are in "to fight and fight for the title again."

"As usual of us, every time you see Nigeria at a championship, one must think of the champions, and that this why we are here to ones more make ourselves very proud and also our nation proud. Cameroon are in Group A alongside the host Ghana, Mali and Algeria, while Nigeria is in Group B alongside South Africa, Zambia and Equatorial Guinea.