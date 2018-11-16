Tanzania: Yanga, Simba Urged to Go for Sportpesa Cup Title

Dar es Salaam — SportPesa Tanzania has urged giant clubs, Young Africans and Simba to be serious ahead of the third edition of the annual SportPesa Cup tournament scheduled to take place from January 22nd to 27th next year at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza region.

The call has been made by Director of Administration and Compliances of SportPesa Tanzania, Tarimba Abbas insisting the clubs must end domination of the Kenyan giant, Gor Mahia which won the past two editions.

Apart from Yanga, Simba and Gor Mahia, also in the list are Singida United and Mbao FC. Other Kenyan teams are AFC Leopards, Bandari and Kariobangi.

He said for the last two editions, Gor Mahia managed to play against Everton in the country and this year travelled to Liverpool, England to play against the same club. "It was a shame for us as our teams failed to win and get chance to win top cash prize as well as get chance to play against Everton in both Tanzania and Liverpool, we want to see our teams win a chance to play against Everton. This time, Everton will travel to the country that the winner of Sportpes Super Cup is coming from," said Tarimba.

Tarimba said since the launch of the tournament, SportPesa Cup has enjoyed a huge success from year to year and at the same attracting hundreds of fans across East Africa considering that the winner of the tournament has been playing with one of the greatest clubs in English football, Everton FC. "Our SportPesa Cup has been a success and has managed to improve the standards of our local clubs and players.

As you are aware, it is through the SportPesa Cup that an England Football club taking part in the Premier League made history by visiting Tanzania to play a competitive match in our national stadium.

In addition, one of the clubs from East Africa, Gor Mahia FC has been champion of the tournament for two consecutive seasons.