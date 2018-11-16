Uganda: Security Guard Arrested Over Shot City Lawyer

City lawyer, Mr Wilbert Muhereza of Owoyesigire & Co Advocates, is admitted in hospital after he was allegedly shot by a security guard at his chambers on Access Building along Rubaga Road in Kampala.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said that Mr Muhereza was hit by a stray bullet discharged from the guard's gun when he was doing checks.

"He was shot on the hand. We have been told by eye witnesses that the guard was checking his gun and two bullets were discharged. One of them hit a hard object before it bounced off and hit the victim's hand," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

He said the security guard belonging to Securex, a private security company has since been arrested and detained at Old Kampala police station.

The police spokesperson said Mr Muhereza is admitted at Mengo hospital as investigations continue. A case of negligence has also been preferred against the suspect, according to Mr Owoyesigyire.

An eye witness had earlier told our reporter that Mr Muhereza was shot by two stray bullets; on the arm and in the waist.

"I think the Askari was cleaning his gun when it discharged two bullets that hit the lawyer. He was rushed to Mengo hospital by a boda boda. The Askari was arrested by police," said a lady who works in the same building.