16 November 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Scores Feared Dead in West Nicholson Bus Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu and Paidamoyo Chipunza

Scores of people are feared dead after a Brooklyn Express coach they were traveling in was reduced to ashes when it caught fire in a road accident near West Nicholson in Gwanda last night.

The driver of the bus who escaped with minor burns, Mr Ndabazinhle Sikhosana said the fire started after an explosion which filled the whole bus.

Speaking from the accident scene earlier on Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said several bodies had been reduced to ashes but could not immediately ascertain the actual number of the deceased.

Gwanda Provincial Hospital acting medical superintendent, Dr Rutendo Manyathi said 27 people sustained injuries while three were referred to Bulawayo with severe burns.

Meanwhile Civil Protection Unity director Mr Nathan Nkomo has confirmed the release of $15 000 to the families of the deceased for funeral expenses.

Zimbabwe

Relief As Govt Okays 180,000 Permits For Zimbabweans

The adjudication and printing of 178,172 applications for the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) spokesman Thabo Makgola… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.