Uganda: Makerere Chancellor Appoints Two Deputy Vice Chancellors

Makerere University Chancellor Prof Ezra Suruma has appointed Dr Umar Kakumba and Prof William Bazeyo as the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic Affairs and Finance and Administration respectively.

According to a press statement from the University spokesperson Rita Namisango, Prof Suruma issued Instruments of appointing the two officials upon recommendation by the University Council.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe applauded the two upon their appointment asserting that he has worked with both of them, and he knows that they love their alma mater - Makerere University.

The University Senate on Tuesday recommended the two officials to the University Council after they attained the highest votes from senate members.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Prof Bazeyo to the Deputy Vice Chancellor Finance and Administration position comes at a time when one of the candidates who was dropped from the race, Prof Anthony Mugisha, had run to court protesting the search process.

Prof Mugisha yesterday applied for an injunction to block the University Council from relying on the recommendations to approve his rival Prof Bazeyo for the job until his main petition has been heard and determined by court. But the High Court fixed the hearing of his application for November 20.

In his main petition, Prof Mugisha contends that out of the five candidates, the search committee found only him and prof Bazeyo as the candidates who met the requirements for the position but instead of the search committee forwarding the names of the two, they took it upon themselves to compare the two and declared his rival as the candidate suitable for the position.