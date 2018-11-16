Zimbabwe: Chivayo, Kadungure Arrested

Intratrek Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited director Wicknell Chivayo and businessman Genius Kadungure were yesterday picked up by police at the Harare Magistrates' Courts after attending separate court sessions. Police first arrested Kadungure around lunch hour, while Chivayo was picked up around 1500 hours.

Kadungure was arrested on charges of alleged tax evasion amounting to $22 million, while Chivayo's lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri said his client was arrested on charges of bribing former Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) board chairperson Mr Stanley Nyasha Kazhanje with $10 000.

Kazhanje has since appeared in court charged with criminal abuse of office after he allegedly received the bribe from Chivayo so that the 100-megawatt Gwanda solar project, which had been awarded to Intratrek Zimbabwe would not be cancelled.

Police spokesperson Asst Comm Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests. Chivayo was at the courts for the case in which he is accused of defrauding ZPC of over $5 million.

He made an application for exception to the charge on the basis that it does not constitute a criminal offence and the ruling was supposed to be made yesterday, but was moved to Monday next week.

Kadungure was at the courts for a case in which he allegedly duped Chegutu West National Assembly Member Cde Dexter Nduna and Ivon and Enos Gatawa of R1 535 000 in a pump supply deal.

The ruling will be handed down on November 30.