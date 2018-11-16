Zambia: Hospital Rape - the Vomited Truth

Latest information indicates that the Mkushi male nurse who was arrested and suspended from work in August for allegedly raping a pregnant woman during antenatal check-up was actually in a relationship with the married woman.

Nicomed Banda and Ruth Musonda were lovers, it has now emerged.

The authorities in Mkushi district in Central Province say it was discovered that the 31-year-old was actually in an illicit relationship with the woman he was accused of raping.

Mr Banda, then of Chitina Health Centre was arrested and suspended from work in August this year after being accused of raping Ms Musonda from Chitina Village during a medical examination at the ante-natal clinic.

Mkushi district commissioner Luka Mwamba and sources at the provincial medical office in Kabwe confirmed yesterday that the case had been dropped after investigations revealed that Mr Banda and Ms Musonda had consensual sex in the examination room.

Mr Mwamba told the TIMES OF ZAMBIA in an interview that Ms Musonda's marriage was also on the rocks after separating from her husband upon discovering that her encounter with Mr Banda was consensual.

"He was wrongly accused and he's innocent, apart from of course going out with a married woman; I just hope he will be reinstated because when the police carried out their investigations, it was discovered that the two were seeing each other. Perhaps that explains why she could not call for help from her husband who was just outside the clinic when she was being "raped" as per her claim," he said.

Sources said Mr Banda had not been dismissed, but was transferred to Chibombo district in the aftermath of the incident.

The sources said it was shocking that Ms Musonda only revealed to her husband about the rape on their way home from the clinic after he noticed that she was vomiting.

"The husband told us that his wife vomited after every sexual encounter and on their way from the clinic, he noticed that she was throwing up and when he confronted her, she revealed that she had been raped by the nurse.

"It was clear that there was something between the wife and the male nurse because if indeed it was a rape, the woman could have called for help from the husband who was just outside waiting for her and other people who were at the clinic," said the source who preferred anonymity.