Malawi Specialised Clinic At Kch to Treat Accident Victims

A project unveiled by Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi to construct a specialised bone and nerve surgeries clinic within the Kamuzu Central Hospital complex in Lilongwe has been welcome as positive news as people will have services free courtesy of a K17 billion (about $24million) grant.

The Lilongwe Institute of Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery (Lions) Clinic is expected to provide free specialised orthopaedics-related support that is currently accessed at a fee at the private-run Beit-Cure International Hospital in Blantyre.

Muluzi said the increasing road accidents in the country are overwhelming public health facilities which are attending to a high number of casualties against limited resources.

He presented road accidents horrific statistic that shows Malawi is ranked as having the second highest rate of road traffic deaths in the world after Thailand, with an estimated 6 000 deaths every year and up to 100 000 people needing treatment to road traffic injuries yearly.

In its extended coverage on the specialise clinic, Malawi's leading daily newspaper, The Nation, said in its editorial comment on Friday that it welcomes the new development and encourage those tasked with the project implementation to ensure that the project - expected to be completed in two years - is executed with minimal delays to make it a reality.

The paper applauded all partners who have mobilised their resources to construct the clinic that include Norwegian philanthropist Trond Mohn who has put in over K2.8 billion ($4 million) out of the K17 billion. Other funders are Alliance Foundation, Auckland University Hospital and the Norwegian Government

"The project is encouraging. This is a real sense of belonging to the global village. What remains is making the project a reality," reads the comment.

The paper noted that many poor Malawians have died because of deformities sustained during traffic and other accidents as they could not afford specialised bone or nerve surgeries available at one or two privately-operated clinics.

It said the Lilongwe specialised clinic is set to change the situation for the better as people would be able to access world class treatment at modest or no cost at all.