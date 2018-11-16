Malawi: MP Mtonga Win Unopposed At DPP Primaries in Karonga South

Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Karonga south constituency Rev. Malani Mtonga and shadow councillors for the area on Thursday were elected unopposed at Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primaries which was held at Uliwa trading center.

Hundreds of DPP supporters came to witness the primaries conducted by the party's deputy national director of operations Joe Nyirongo as well as deputy national youths director Julius Khunga.

There was massive jubilation and ululation soon after Nyirongo [the presiding officer] announced that Mtonga and Fumuzapasi Mhango [shadow councillors for Khwawa ward] as well as Chidumayo Kondowe [councillors for Uliwa ward] will represent the area.

Speaking to the DPP supporters, Mtonga, who won his seat in 2014 as People's Party (PP) member, expressed his happiness with the development especially for being trusted by the constituents.

Despite claiming to have done 80 percent of his 2014 manifesto, Mtonga promised the constituents to start afresh if retain the seat.

"First let me thank you for putting your trust in me. My main agenda now is to completely change the area. The past five years was for learning despite done number of development," said Mtonga.

In his remarks, Nyirongo said he was happy that the elections were done in a peaceful manner.

He then urged the constituents to vote for Mtonga, the elected councilors and President Mutharika in May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.