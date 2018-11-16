Malawi: Mutharika Warns UTM Operatives - Stop Insults or Risk Tonne of Bricks On Your Heads

President Peter Mutharika has again warned newly registered political party UTM led by Vice President Saulos Chilima against attacking him during political rallies and through social media.

Speaking on Thursday on arrival in Mzuzu, Mutharika said the UTM leadership and its operatives have been attacking him during their rallies and on Facebook.

"UTM is continuously insulting my government. UTM is failing to inform Malawians what it is capable of doing to Malawians," said President Mutharika to hundreds of people who gathered at Katoto Round About to welcome him to the Northern Region where he is expected to preside over the 12th University of Livingstonia Graduation Ceremony on Saturday where 399 graduates will be accorded with bachelors and masters degrees.

He added: "Malawians are not stupid to choose such leaders who have nothing to deliver to Malawians."

Mutharika said politics of insulting rival parties has no room in the multiparty and democratic dispensation.

The President also mentioned Manes Winnie Chitedze Hale, a naturalised United States of America (USA) citizen, a UTM supporter who is known on Facebook as Abiti Manes Dawood, for being one of the people insulting him yet he sent her to US "for medial treatment".

Hale, who was arrested this year at Kamuzu International Airport for allegedly insulting President Mutharika through social media posts before the State had dropped the case, in hrer post on Facebook in reaction the President's remarks, questioned which treatment the Malawi leader was referring to- in apparent dig to dismiss the claims.

She was arrested as she was about to catch a flight back to her base in the US after being spotted attending some UTM rallies in Mzuzu and Mangochi addressed by Chilima.

Hale claimsto be related to the Mutharikas, saying her mother was a sister to the late first lady Ethel, who was former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika's first wife.

Menawhile, Mutharika who threatened UTM if that if they continue insulting him, he is going to "break a tonne of bricks" on their heads, has maintained his warning to deal with UTM members using Section Four of the Protected Flag, Emblems And Names Act, which provides penalties for anyone who does any act or utters any words or publishes or utters any writing calculated to or liable to insult, ridicule or to show disrespect to or with reference to the President.

On government's development agenda, the President assured Malawians of the country's continued development through the establishment of community colleges, implementing Farm Input Subsidy Programme and other infrastructural projects to improve people's livelihoods.

On his way to Mzuzu from Lilongwe, the President addressed people who gathered at Imalandiwo in Dowa, Kasungu Boma and Jenda in Mzimba.