Malawi: Rainbow Paints League to Wind Up On December 1

The Blantyre and District Netball League (BDNL) committee has revealed that the 2018 Rainbow Paints League will be concluded on December 1 2018.

The K6 700 000 league which is comprised of 10 teams was commenced on May 12 2018 at the Blantyre Youth Centre.

According to the BDNL officials the league is expected to be concluded in style as current leaders and defending champions Kukoma Diamonds will be facing Thunder Queens in what will be a final cracker match as the Griffin Saenda Senior side will be looking for nothing but a win as they aim to finish the season with undefeated record.

In other final fixtures, Serenity will be taking on Zomba based heavyweights Prison Sisters while Chilomoni Sisters is expected to face Shizaella.

Currently struggling Gerald Tasaukadala is anchoring the log table with 2 points from 18 games.

BDNL General Secretary Annie Billie Hanjahanja confirmed to Nyasa Times that preparations for the final day are underway.

However, Hanjahanja expressed delight with the 2018 season which she said has been successful compared to the previous seasons where they have been encountering a number of challenges which some of them include, lack of discipline, low patronage of fans and failing to finish the league according to

calendar due to rain's which was affecting fixing of fixtures.

"I can confirm that indeed our league will come to an end on December 1. This will be our first year to wind up the Rainbow Paints competition in good and we are very much happy for this.

"Let me take opportunity to urge all netball followers to come in their large numbers and witness the conclusion matches which are set to take place on the final day," said Hanjahanja.