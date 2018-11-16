Malawi: 4 Dowa Girls Die in Soil Mound Collapse

Four girls between the ages four and five died in Dowa on Wednesday after a soil mound collapsed on them as they were extracting clay.

Central Region Police spokesperson, Nolliettie Chihana Chimala, said police received information that on Wednesday, November 14 (2018), the children left their homes to search for clay at a time when their parents were away.

"When they arrived at the mound, the children started playing and entered the cave dug on the mound, but suddenly the wall of the cave fell on all of them and they died on the spot," she said.

She added that a cowboy who was passing by the area of the incident alerted villagers having noticed that the wall had fallen on them and an elbow of one of the victims was protruding from the rubble.

The police officer further explained that villagers rushed to the scene of the incident in a desperate attempt to rescue the four children.

The villagers managed to take the girls from the rubble and rushed them to Nambuma Mission Hospital where hospital officials confirmed that the four children had died due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to parents and guardians to take care of their children to avoid a repeat of such an incident. All the deceased hailed from Masula Village in Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa.