Malawi: Mutharika Hits At Chilima, Rejects Owing 2014 Victory to Veep

President Peter Mutharika has rejected claims made by his second in command, Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima , that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) could not have won the 2014 polls without him on the ballot paper.

Chilima said on Saturday at a UTM rally at Chule Primary School in Dedza in reaction to sentiments from the governing DPP that he is ungrateful. He argued that it is the DPP that is unappreciative of his role in the 2014 polls.

The VP said the DPP used to come to him many times in 2014 pleading with him to take up the running mate position.

"I helped them and they won. What they are saying now is just noise in my ears," he said.

But President r Muntharika has since dismissed the claims during a stop-over meeting t in Kasungu on his way to Mzuzu.

Mutharika said Chilima only came into political picture two months to the elections.

He said the DPP won because it laid a proper ground work ahead of the polls and that it will win again without Chilima.

"Other political parties warned me about making this stop here in Kasungy, saying that they own the district and that no one will welcome me but am really impressed as you still have trust in me and DPP," said Mutharika.

President Muntharika then assured people of his commitment to develop the country and ending poverty through programmes such as Social cash transfer and the Malata,Cement subsidy initiative.

Government is accusing Chilima of practicing opposition politics while serving in a government position.

The fallout between Chilima and his boss Peter Mutharika follows the VPs dumping the ruling party and is leading new party UTM in whose ticket he will be bidding for the presidency during next year's elections.

The two sides have been at loggerheads trading accusations on corruption, among others.

Muntharika is expected to attend a graduation ceremony of the University of Livingstonia on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium.