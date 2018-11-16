Tanzania: Ministry Calls for Regional, District Minerals Map

THE Deputy Minister for Minerals, Mr Dotto Biteko, has directed the Geological Survey of Tanzania (GST) to come up with regional and district minerals maps to ease operations for small and medium scale miners.

He gave the directive here yesterday when receiving national scale of geo chemical mapping in Tanzania survey jointly conducted by GST and Chinese Geological survey.

He said the findings should be narrowed down to region and district whereas the respective authorities can be in good position to guide the miners on where they should find minerals.

Mr Biteko said the five years, 4.5 million US dollar survey should be used effectively to improve various sectors especially in mineral explorations. "The miners should be guided by the mapping as it tells clearly what should be found where, they should use it to improve and increase efficiency in their endeavours," said the Deputy Minister when receiving the findings.

Moreover, he said, GST should utilize the mapping to keep close monitoring of the mineral resources in the country and assist the government on mining issues.

He called upon the government and other stakeholders to make maximum use of the research findings, saying they have a lot to offer for a number of sectors. Earlier, GST Acting Chief Executive Officer, Ms Yokbeth Nyumbilwa said they conducted the mineral audit reserve research on both high and low density for five years starting 2013.

She said their Chinese counterparts have been of great importance in making the survey a success, as they offered a number of experts and 18,000 samples were collected. "Should we decide to conduct the survey as GST, it would take us up to 15 years, but with the support of the China Geological Survey we have trimmed research time to five years, with the best findings," she said.

Ms Nyumbilwa said if well used, the findings can be of paramount importance to water, agriculture, construction among other sectors.

"We found out that some areas with water are not all that fit, we will advise the government accordingly so that in their future undertakings they should be guided by the findings," said the GST Acting CEO.

The Chinese Geological Survey Chief Executive Officer, Pro Sun Xioaming promised for continued support saying they will invest in capacity building that at the end of the day, the country can have the needed experts in all geological fields.