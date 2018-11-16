Tanzanian Basketball Prodigy Arrives in Canada

BASKETBALL prodigy, Atiki Ally arrived in Canada safely on Tuesday this week, ready to start new basketball career life. Ally has secured a scholarship to study and pursue career in Canada, after impressing during a scouting training held in Dar es Salaam in August 2017.

Juco Advocate scouts came for a sports tour after being invited by national team coach American Matthew McAllister. Ally has landed a scholarship to play and study at Themes Valley District School Board in Canada.

Mwanza Regional Basketball Association (MRBA) Assistant Secretary, Haidari Abdul said yesterday that Ally arrived in Canada early this week and he has started training.

"We are happy that Ally had a nice journey and was warmly welcomed by his hosts... everything went well and he has already started training," he said. Abdul added that currently, Ally only needs prayers from Tanzanians so that he could achieve his goals.

He said that the youngster, whose basketball journey started in Mwanza two years ago, at Nyanza Primary School, has all the attributes that will help him to succeed in Canada.

"He is a gifted, determined, disciplined and committed player and these are the attributes that players need to succeed," Abdul said. He noted that Ally will start academic studies in February next year, but in time being; he will undergo training and played for the London Basketball Academy located in Ontario, Canada.

From Mwanza, Ally shifted to Dar es Salaam where joined Gerezani Primary School, while undergoing training at the JMK Youth Park Basketball Academy. He later joined High View Secondary early this year and was recruited by Jogoo team for a short spell before his talent earned him a place at the giants Vijana.

Ally was also selected in the national Under -18 team that took part at this year's FIBA Zone V Basketball Competition in Dar es Salaam and was selected among tournament best five players.

Tanzania Basketball Federation (TBF) president Phares Magesa also believes that the player will prosper in Canada. He said the federation will maintain development programmes that help to produce top talented players from the grassroots level and develop their career.