South Africa: Rassie Picks Argentina Great to Face Pumas At Twickenham

Cape Town — Argentina's Juan Manuel Leguizamón will line up against the Pumas at Twickenham on Saturday, December 1.

The back-row forward has been added to the Barbarians squad for the Killik Cup match by head coach Rassie Erasmus .

Leguizamón has enjoyed a 13-year international career, making 85 Test appearances between 2005 and 2018 to underline his status as one of Argentina's all-time greats.

On his only previous call-up by the Barbarians he made an instant impact with a superb performance as he captained the side to a 39-29 win over England in 2014.

His team-mates that day included Juan Martín Hernández, Manuel Lobo and Tomás Cubelli, and a total of 39 Pumas have worn the famous black and white shirt.

"I've been lucky enough to play with Barbarians in 2014 and it was one of the best experiences in my sporting life," said Leguizamón.

"As a boy I was very fan, I watched and followed Barbarians a lot, it seemed something really magical.

"Players that I admire have put on Barbarians jersey. Now that it's a new opportunity to wear that shirt, it drives me crazy and fills me with pride.

"In this game that is coming, being with these players is one of the spectacular experiences that Barbarians gives you.

"To share a week with great players from other countries is very good. You have the chance to know and even create a bond that can end up being for a lifetime. It's one of those unparalleled things that rugby has.

"It's going to be weird (playing against the Pumas). But at the same time I am at a stage where all I want is to enjoy everything that I have to live.

"It's going to be weird to have the guys in front of you and being defending different shirts, but it's a nice opportunity to enjoy, have a new experience and keep learning."

Source: Sport24