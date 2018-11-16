Ethiopia: Court Denies General Kinfe's Request for Public Defense Lawyer

Addis Ababa — The tenth bench of the Federal High Court denied Major General Kinfe Dagnew's request for a public defense attorney on Thursday after police confirmed that the defendant has enough resources to hire a lawyer at court of law.

In his first appearance at the court, Kinfe told the jury that he can't afford to pay for a defense lawyer as he only receives 4, 000 birr monthly pensions and requested the court to assign him a lawyer.

However, police came up with evidence of money he withdrew 100, 000 birr earlier from his saving account, it was learned.

Police asserted that Major General Kinfe should not be eligible for public defenders as it made available property evidence in possession of Kinfe and registered by the Federal Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission including a vehicle that worth 80,000 birr, a house in Bishoftu town, and various shares.

The court ruled that the Kinfe can manage to hire a private defense lawyer and granted the police additional ten days to conduct further investigation by adjourning the next pre-trial hearing until November 19, 2018.

In a related development, the court accepted the request from Fitsum Yeshitila, former employee of Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation to get a public defender.

Fitsum is accused of receiving 954, 770 birr from the state-owned Metals and Engineering Corporation in an "unlawful sponsorship deal."

The court has however allowed Major General Kinfe's brother Isaias to get public defense lawyer.