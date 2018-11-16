Ethiopia: Indian Company Set to Invest in Ethiopia With U.S.$200 Million

Addis Ababa — Indian Trident Group Limited Company set to invest on plant producing Trident Copier Paper with 100-200 Million USD capital in Ethiopia.

Briefing to journalists, Company CEO, Navel Jindal said the company is keen to produce an eco-friendly Trident Copier and Writing Paper in the country.

The company produces environment friendly paper from agro residue materials and manages non-utilized resource and rain-fed harvesting to further moving towards green manufacturing for a clean environment.

He added that "Trident offers a unique advantage of saving the plants by using eco-friendly copier paper which is directly helping the farmers through sale of agro waste which was earlier burned as economic benefit that cause air pollution."

This eco-friendly Trident Copier and Writing Paper saves over1.5 million trees per year that were used for paper manufacturing, he noted.

The per capita paper consumption in Ethiopia is remains low as paper consumption of the country is 2.5 kilogram per year which is against world average of 55kilogram per year, he indicated.

Trident Group is a 1 Billion USD Indian Business Conglomerate and a major player in business segments having a growing customer base over 100 countries across the world.