Nigeria/South Africa: We Won't Underrate South Africa - Musa

Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia striker, Ahmed Musa has promised that he and his colleagues in the Super Eagles will not underrate Bafana Bafana of South Africa in today's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Speaking on arrival at Johannesburg Airport, ahead of the match billed for FNB Stadium at 2pm Nigeria time, Musa said the Eagles are determined to win the reverse fixture of the tie, having lost the first leg 2-0 in Uyo.

The former Leicester City of England star added that the encounter would not be an easy one, but stressed that the Eagles are ready to fly high.

Nigeria has not beaten South Africa in the last four encounters between both nations, though it was in The Rainbow Nation that the Eagles won their third and last Africa Cup of Nations title in February 2013.

A 2015 AFCON qualifier between them in Cape Town in September 2014 ended scoreless, before Bafana Bafana got a 2-2 draw in Uyo two months later to deny the Eagles a place at the finals in Equatorial Guinea.

"We will not be playing for a draw. We won in Seychelles and against Libya in Tunisia and we are here to win as well.

"They are a strong team and we will not under rate them, but we are here for the three points."