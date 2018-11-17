Nigeria: Gyang, Genevieve, Others Are 10 Most Powerful Under 40s

Award-winning filmmaker, Kenneth Gyang and the award-winning actress Genevieve Nnaji have been listed among the 2018 10 most powerful Nigerians under 40 years in the YNaija Power List 2018.

A statement by YNaija, a Nigerian news website and blog, these celebrities have worked hard, done a lot for their careers and have succeeded.

"They are the most powerful young entertainment celebrities under the age of forty who are getting things done in entertainment from singers taking indigenous sounds to the other side, to movie stars attempting a third act.

The top ten who matter are:

Kenneth Gyang

He is a well known young filmmaker in Nigeria. He was born in Barkin Ladi in Plateau State. He studied Film Production at the National Film Institute, Jos and Screenwriting at Gaston Kabore's IMAGINE in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. His films have won many awards and in 2006 he was profiled by UK-based, BFM magazine as the youngest film director in Nigeria.

Genevieve Nnaji

The actor, producer and director, has won awards for her brilliance in the industry acting. Nnaji is of the most successful actors in the country. She started acting as a child actor at eight and was referred to as Julia Robert of Africa by Oprah Winfrey.

Temidayo Abudu

Temidayo Abudu is a graduate of Royal Holloway London where she majored in Management and Marketing. She always has always been passionate about television and finally settled as a producer. She is producer with Ebony Life TV and co-directed the Nollywood movies, 'The royal hibiscus hotel,' 'The Wedding Party 2.'

Tunde Aladese

She is a writer, actress, model and singer who has worked in the Nigerian entertainment industry for over a decade, writing for magazines, television, film and stage as well as performing in film and stage. She won an award for acting in a supporting role in 2013.

Davido

The multiple award winner was born on November 21 1992, to Chief Deji and Vero Adeleke in Atlanta., Georgia. He is a singer, songwriter and record producer. He is the co-owner of HKN Music. He has done many successful jobs in the entertainment industry and has a large fan base in Nigeria and beyond.

Falz

Folarin Falana aka Falz was born on 27 October, 1990 in Lagos. The singer, rapper, actor and songwriter began his music career in secondary school after forming a group called 'The boys.' He shot into limelight after his song 'Marry me.' He was listed among 'Too Exclusive's guys to watch in 2014. He has received many positive critical acclaims including best collaboration award in 2015 and best street artist among others.

Chinedu Okeke

He is a creative innovator and founder of Eclipse of West Africa with a mission to deliver high standard entertainment experience.

Olamide

The geniuses and importance of Olamide cannot be dismissed as myth not even when they manifest severally in life-changing careers of Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, and his own kin, Dj Enimoney.

Naz

Naz Onuzo has proved that the confidence of big finance block buster films, at least by Nigerian standards, is inevitable if Nollywood is going to make serious progress. He has penned, screen played 'The Wedding Party,' 'My Wife and I' and 'The New Money.'

Wizkid

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid was born on July 16th 1990. He is a singer and a songwriter. He started recording music at the age of 11 and has a growing national and international fan base who appreciate his work and have honoured him globally. He was ranked 5th on Forbes and channel O's 2013 list of top ten richest/bankable African artist.