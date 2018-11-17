Nigeria: 5 Nigerian Celebs From Royal Families

There are many celebrities who originated from royal families, and are going against the generally popular norms of royalty by going into the entertainment industry. Weekend Magazine takes a look at some of them.

Omawunmi

The songstress/actress found fame after participating in the singing competition West African Idol. But she also has royal blood. Her father is a chief in the Itsekiri Kingdom in Delta state.

Jide Kosoko

Jide Kosoko, or Prince Jide Kosoko, as he's often referred to, is also from the royal Kosoko family in Lagos. Mr. Kosoko has never allowed his fame in the entertainment scene to overshadow his title.

King Sunny Ade

Veteran singer, King Sunny Ade is one of Nigeria's most celebrated musicians. But unknown to some, he's actually from royal blood on both sides of his family. His mother is from the Adesida royal family in Akure, while his father is from an Ondo royal family.

Rita Dominic

One of Nollywood's most recognized actresses is actually from the Waturuocha family of Aboh Mbaise, Imo state. So she came from a privileged background even before making her big bucks in the Nollywood industry.

Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold has hit quite big in the industry after his works went viral on social media. But little do many know that Mr. Gold as born to the royal Kosoko family in Lagos, the same family the Prince Jide Kosoko is also from.