South Africa: CSA Independent Director Steps Down

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday announced with sadness the resignation of one of its independent directors, Louis von Zeuner, who is also Chairperson of its Audit and Risk Committee.

Von Zeuner, currently serves on numerous Boards, both locally and internationally, and due to the developments and pressures in relation to these commitments, he has unfortunately needed to resign from the CSA Board.

Von Zeuner was appointed to the CSA Board as one of its five original independent directors in 2013 and was due to conclude his final term on the CSA Board at the 2019 AGM.

CSA President Chris Nenzani express his appreciation to Von Zeuner on behalf of the CSA Board of Directors, Members Council and the Management Team.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Mr Von Zeuner for having served Cricket in South Africa with the utmost integrity, excellence and professionalism. His vast and invaluable financial service and business experience has contributed to the growth and governance of the organisation. His service was of a selfless nature to the Nation and we wish him all the best in the future."

Von Zeuner thanked CSA for the opportunity he had been given to serve SA cricket and expressed the view that he was comfortable to leave South African cricket in a healthy state.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with CSA and particularly under the Chairmanship of Mr Nenzani, who is a remarkable leader of CSA," he commented.

"However, when a call came to serve on a State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Board to which I was recently appointed, it became a priority and I had to get time in my program to allow for the further responsibilities," he explained.

The CSA Board will immediately commence its duties in ensuring these vacancies are filled in line with statutory requirements and good governance.

Source: Sport24