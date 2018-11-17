South Africa: SA Knocked Out of ICC Women's World T20

Cape Town — Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole and Kirstie Gordon took eight wickets between them, setting up England women's seven-wicket victory over the Proteas and knocking them out of the running for the semi-finals of the ICC Women's World T20 in St Lucia on Friday.

Sciver (3/4) and Shrubsole (3/11) took three wickets each, Shrubsole's scalps were particularly impressive as they were a hat-trick off the first three balls of the 20th over.

Gordon chipped in with 2/18, seeing South Africa once again skittled out for less than 100 runs, this time 85 in 19.3 overs after electing to bat first.

The Proteas saw themselves in early trouble when they lost Laura Wolvaardt for four in the third over after nicking the ball to the 'keeper. Lizelle Lee and Marizanne Kapp added 20 runs to the board before the former found herself trapped in front by Sciver for 12 at the top of the eighth.

Kapp (9) and captain Dané van Niekerk fell in the next over, the former caught by Sophia Dunkley off Gordon and the latter run out at the non-striker's end for one.

Mignon du Preez and Chloe Tryon shared a 25-run partnership for the sixth wicket before Du Preez found herself caught out in the 15th over, picked by Sciver off Gordon one ball after hitting the first six since Lizelle Lee's departure. Tryon (27 off 28 balls, 2x6s, 1x4) shared another fleeting partnership of 24 runs with No 7 batter Faye Tunnicliffe (4) before she became Sciver's third victim, mistiming a shot in the 18th over trying to go for a six. Another collapse ensued as the last four wickets tumbled for just six runs giving England a small target to chase.

Things did not get any better for the South Africans when they went out to defend their total. England got off to a flying start thanks to Danielle Wyatt (27) and Tammy Beaumont who share a 55-run opening stand before it was broken by Van Niekerk (2/13) in the ninth over. Moseline Daniels (1/13) followed in her skipper's footsteps, removing Sciver for two at the start of the ninth with England needing 28 runs to win.

The ODI world champions made quick work of the chase however - even after Van Niekerk struck once more with the wicket of Beaumont (24) in the 11th - reaching their target in 14.1 overs. Captain Heather Knight and Amy Jones returned unbeaten with 14 runs each.

South Africa's last group fixture is against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Play starts at 02:00 SA time and will be live on SuperSport 2.

Source: Sport24