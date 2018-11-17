Somalia: Charcoal Still Smuggled From KDF-Controlled Somalia Zones

Kenyan troops in Southern Somalia have been accused of laxity to block Al-Shabaab from gaining millions of USD of revenues from charcoal smuggling in Somalia.

The UN Monitoring Group on Somalia and Eritrea said Al-Shabaab continues to reap substantial revenues from charcoal smuggling in southern Somalia.

A new report by UN points out that UN monitors were "not assisted by Amisom" when they attempted to inspect charcoal stockpiles and port facilities at Kismayo in July.

Those installations at the ports of Kismayo and Buur Gabo are maintained by Kenyan Defense Forces (KDF) soldiers operating under the auspices of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The group said Al-Shabaab makes at least $7.5m from "taxation" at checkpoints in the Middle Juba and Lower Juba regions.

"Due in part to these charcoal-related profits, Shabaab "generates more than enough revenue to sustain its insurgency," the monitors say.

The regional administration of Jubbaland is also said to get profit from the charcoal trade, which is prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions.

"Investigations by the Group have determined that these illicit charcoal exports have been taxed by the Jubbaland administration at an average rate of more than $5 per bag, generating more than $15m in annual revenue for Jubbaland," states the report reviewed by the Security Council on Wednesday.