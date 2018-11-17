Nigeria/South Africa: Okocha Shrugs Off Super Eagles, Bafana Bafana Rivalry Tag

Former Super Eagles Captain, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has shrugged off the rivalry tag between Nigeria and South Africa.

The two teams have well documented tough games since the early 90s and football followers see the Group E Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier today as an avenue to reignite old rivalry.

However, former Bolton of England midfielder has a contrary opinion. Though he sees Bafana Bafana as a good opponent but not a rival to the three-time AFCON champions.

"No, we do not see South Africa as our rivals, but we know that they are very tough opponents," he told Soccer Laduma.

"Maybe the Nigerians who are living here (in South Africa) see that as bragging rights, but I do not have to go with what fans make of the game.

"I speak as a football personality, somebody who has been there before, you know. So I know they are not our rivals, but it is always a good match to watch."

The playmaker who trilled fans with his silky skills admitted that he wanted to see an entertaining and competitive game at the FNB Stadium.

"Well, may the better team win! I want to enjoy the game," he added.

"I want to see a good, very competitive match. Of course, my heart is with Nigeria, but if South Africa deserve it, they should win."